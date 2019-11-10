Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,950,000 after buying an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,220,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,449,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,979,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.