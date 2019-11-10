Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,065 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 173,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,197,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 184,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

