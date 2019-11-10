Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,489 Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Inphi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Inphi by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 65.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at about $39,679,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Inphi by 2,676.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,164 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $72.04 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $74.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

