Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $184.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

