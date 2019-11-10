David Goldstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider David Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $316,100.00.

PRNB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.61. 147,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $838.86 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $57.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

