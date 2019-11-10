DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. DATA has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $146,052.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00228134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.01503739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00123487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.