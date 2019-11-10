Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 10,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $188.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Danaos has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.