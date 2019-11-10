Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,603 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

