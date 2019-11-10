Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,788 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,361 shares of company stock worth $13,722,098. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

