Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,203 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Zoetis stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

