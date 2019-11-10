Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRF by 1,167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in BRF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 359,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRFS stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.70. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

