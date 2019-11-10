Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 140,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

