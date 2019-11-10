Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,601,000. Page Arthur B increased its stake in Ecolab by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 210,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NYSE:ECL opened at $190.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.