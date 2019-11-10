DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Neenah in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

NP stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. Neenah has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neenah by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 66,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,060,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,610,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Schertell sold 1,500 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $97,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,258.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 17,405 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,157,954.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,652.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,254. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

