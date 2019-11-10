D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $554.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,681,364 shares of company stock worth $867,172,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

