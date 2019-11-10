D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 583.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In related news, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.