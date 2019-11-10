D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.