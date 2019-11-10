D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.63.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total value of $2,801,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,780. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer stock opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.99.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

