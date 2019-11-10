D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $381.86 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.57 and its 200 day moving average is $364.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.