CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CAO Sells $74,153.01 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CyrusOne stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 190.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
