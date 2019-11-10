CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CAO Sells $74,153.01 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CyrusOne stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 190.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

