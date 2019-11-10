CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Citigroup

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.59.

CVS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,567. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,811. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $3,041,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 231,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

