CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Shares of CVV stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CVD Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.