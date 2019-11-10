Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 268.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 2,228.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 274.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

VER opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

