Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 283.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $495,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMGI. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.67, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

