Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $168,000 Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.65.

Shares of HLT opened at $99.09 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.