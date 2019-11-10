Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $87.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

