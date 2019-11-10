CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA’s (EVD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.40 ($57.44).

ETR:EVD opened at €55.00 ($63.95) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a twelve month high of €54.70 ($63.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.24 and a 200-day moving average of €46.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

