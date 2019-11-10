Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) versus Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Financial Contrast

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Stamps.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 4.27 $162.00 million $0.94 37.16 Stamps.com $586.93 million 2.65 $168.64 million $9.84 9.22

Stamps.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ctrip.Com International. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88% Stamps.com 17.98% 21.69% 15.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ctrip.Com International and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 4 15 0 2.79 Stamps.com 0 4 1 0 2.20

Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus price target of $42.81, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $80.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Stamps.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

