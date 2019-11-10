Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $412.94 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Indodax, Huobi Global and Bittrex. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $412.94 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.05 or 0.07414041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015389 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00048275 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,529,680,365 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bibox, ABCC, Bithumb Global, KuCoin, CPDAX, Dcoin, Indodax, OKEx, DigiFinex, Bithumb, DDEX, GOPAX, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, HitBTC, BigONE, IDEX, OceanEx, BiteBTC, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

