CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 61,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 42,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $149.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

