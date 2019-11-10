Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.44.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.76 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.46.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

