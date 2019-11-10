CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Achieves $130,091.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. CROAT has a total market cap of $130,091.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 72,081,672 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.