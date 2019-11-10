Critical Contrast: Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) & JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and JAKKS Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology $18.53 million 5.73 $7.92 million N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $567.81 million 0.05 -$42.37 million ($1.25) -0.69

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JAKKS Pacific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and JAKKS Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.35%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific -7.34% -109.42% -10.17%

Summary

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology beats JAKKS Pacific on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics. The company sells its products through distributors, e-commerce platforms, and supermarkets. The company also exports its products. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Xiamen, China.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role and pretend play, dress-up, and novelty products for boys and girls based on various brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products comprising pool floats and various other pool toys. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

