Critical Comparison: Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 SM Energy 2 8 8 0 2.33

Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 65.80%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $17.19, suggesting a potential upside of 75.20%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas 33.43% 9.49% 6.18% SM Energy 14.67% -2.42% -1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Panhandle Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $45.03 million 5.32 $14.63 million $0.34 43.00 SM Energy $2.07 billion 0.54 $508.41 million $0.03 327.00

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas. Panhandle Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas beats SM Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.