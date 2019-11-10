Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 387.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 387.70 ($5.07).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 379 ($4.95) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 407 ($5.32) price target (up previously from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.85) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

CRST stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 359.40 ($4.70). 678,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $923.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

