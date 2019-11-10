Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€270.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.42 ($319.09).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €272.00 ($316.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €277.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €267.72. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.