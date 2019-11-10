Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €16.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.57 ($19.26).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €15.44 ($17.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.18. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.