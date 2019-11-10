Creative Planning Decreases Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.51% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $335.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.