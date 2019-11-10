Creative Planning Decreases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,511,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 60.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

