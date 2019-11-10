Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,049,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,464,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

