Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.51. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

