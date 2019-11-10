Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.51. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About Craft Brew Alliance
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.