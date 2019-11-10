Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cfra set a $35.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

NKTR stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,833. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $395,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $582,678.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,957. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 356,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 856,819 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

