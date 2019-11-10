Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 592,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,623. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,925. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

