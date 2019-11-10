Covia Holdings Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Covia in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Covia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Covia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Covia stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 155,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,128. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew Eich purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covia by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Covia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

