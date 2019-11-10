CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $631.30.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.31. 194,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $315.85 and a 1-year high of $639.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.71.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

