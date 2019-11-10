COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.30

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 61201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several research firms recently commented on CMRE. Citigroup cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $889.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 271,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 87.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 124,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

