Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $11.15 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges including UEX, DDEX, OKEx and DragonEX. Cortex has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $1.61 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.01490276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00122707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEx, CoinTiger, OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb, UEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Huobi, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

