Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,584,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after acquiring an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,834,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,251,000 after acquiring an additional 323,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,550,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,314,000 after acquiring an additional 296,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.