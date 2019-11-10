Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,550,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,822,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after buying an additional 2,108,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

NYSE ZBH opened at $144.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,885. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

