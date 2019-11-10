Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CSFB lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

